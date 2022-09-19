Raymond James Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $250.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $209.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

