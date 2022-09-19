Ramin Sayar Sells 30,883 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $271,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 790,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,952,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $34,701.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70.

On Friday, July 8th, Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $33,530.85.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $173,056.39.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36.

Sumo Logic Stock Down 1.7 %

SUMO stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $8.02. 1,281,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 11.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

