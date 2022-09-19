Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $86.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 39.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

