R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

R1 RCM Stock Down 4.0 %

RCM stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.95, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.95. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,449,056 shares of company stock worth $317,717,189 over the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 130.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 577,798 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

