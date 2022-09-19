Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO Sells $48,041.10 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,931 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $48,041.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,939.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Quest Resource Stock Up 2.8 %

QRHC opened at $7.82 on Monday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Resource by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 54,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.