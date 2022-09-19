Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after buying an additional 124,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

