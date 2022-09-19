QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,814 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,875 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3,984.2% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.60. 387,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922,299. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

