QASH (QASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.25 Million

QASH (QASH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $29,777.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,585.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00057982 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010395 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00062960 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.