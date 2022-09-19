QANplatform (QANX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $134,989.00

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $22.70 million and approximately $134,989.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00119779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00858635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform’s genesis date was May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,653,594 coins. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. QANplatform’s official website is www.qanplatform.com. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QANplatform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

