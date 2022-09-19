PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 21,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,161,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $668,662.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,229.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 1,628,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 428,570 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

