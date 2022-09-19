Public Index Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $502,779.19 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 135.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 116.8% higher against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $502,779.19 and approximately $7.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00020011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network (PIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Public Index Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIN is a proof-of-work cryptocurrency designed to index web3 metadata. PIN also exists as a wrapped token on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon. PIN, formerly FLO (The Flo Blockchain), is in its eighth year of growth and development. It launched in 2013 as a Litecoin fork and was established to be decentralized, secure, fast and efficient. PIN's blockchain structure is derived directly from Bitcoin's UTXO model, and its security is also provided from Proof of Work. PIN was created with no pre-mine, no ICO, no master-nodes, no airdrops, and no dev-fund. It was launched fairly to all participating miners and continues to maintain this core ethos of true decentralization. As a result, its community has driven its development since its inception and continues to do so to this day. Users and developers can “pin” metadata, permanently and immutably storing it on the network for public use. Pins can then be retrieved and read by any PIN-based application. When combined with its supporting metadata library, the Open Index Protocol (“OIP”), PIN provides a new standard for publishing, indexing, and monetizing any digital content. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube | Discord | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

