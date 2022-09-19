Public Index Network Price Down 23.3% Over Last Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 58.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $208,872.45 and approximately $7.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001333 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019286 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.
Public Index Network Profile
Public Index Network (CRYPTO:PIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.
Buying and Selling Public Index Network
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.