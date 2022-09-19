Public Index Network Price Down 23.3% Over Last Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 58.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $208,872.45 and approximately $7.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network (CRYPTO:PIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PIN is a proof-of-work cryptocurrency designed to index web3 metadata. PIN also exists as a wrapped token on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon. PIN, formerly FLO (The Flo Blockchain), is in its eighth year of growth and development. It launched in 2013 as a Litecoin fork and was established to be decentralized, secure, fast and efficient. PIN's blockchain structure is derived directly from Bitcoin's UTXO model, and its security is also provided from Proof of Work. PIN was created with no pre-mine, no ICO, no master-nodes, no airdrops, and no dev-fund. It was launched fairly to all participating miners and continues to maintain this core ethos of true decentralization. As a result, its community has driven its development since its inception and continues to do so to this day. Users and developers can “pin” metadata, permanently and immutably storing it on the network for public use. Pins can then be retrieved and read by any PIN-based application. When combined with its supporting metadata library, the Open Index Protocol (“OIP”), PIN provides a new standard for publishing, indexing, and monetizing any digital content. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube | Discord | BitcoinTalk “

