PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com cut PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.56.

PTC Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $114.90 on Friday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.75.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,717,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,717,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130 over the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $62,374,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of PTC by 72.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,128,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,527,000 after purchasing an additional 474,578 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

