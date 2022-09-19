Presima Inc. Sells 57,300 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Presima Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group accounts for 3.4% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 646.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 354,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,910,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,357,000 after acquiring an additional 102,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,346,000 after acquiring an additional 194,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,054,000 after acquiring an additional 225,414 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.16. 50,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

