Presima Inc. Sells 26,600 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Presima Inc. reduced its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Presima Inc. owned 0.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,495,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 150,035 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.09. 33,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

