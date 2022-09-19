Presima Inc. Sells 161,300 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Presima Inc. decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 645,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,300 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 4.7% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $19,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,479,000 after purchasing an additional 857,690 shares during the last quarter.

VICI traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 240,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,489,261. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

