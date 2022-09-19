Presima Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Presima Inc. reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,400 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for 1.4% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 56,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 205,146 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,722,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,268,000 after purchasing an additional 131,683 shares during the last quarter.

COLD stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.51. 47,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,210. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -460.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,466.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

