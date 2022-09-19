Presima Inc. Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Presima Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,121,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,790,000 after acquiring an additional 165,195 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.67.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.99. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

