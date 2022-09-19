Presima Inc. Has $30.95 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Life Storage accounts for approximately 7.6% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Presima Inc. owned about 0.33% of Life Storage worth $30,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Life Storage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Down 1.2 %

LSI stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.26. 7,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.58. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.45.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.