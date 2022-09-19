Presima Inc. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Presima Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up approximately 0.9% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.89. 24,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.53.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

