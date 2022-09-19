Poshmark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,875 put options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average volume of 1,182 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Poshmark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Stock Up 4.5 %

POSH stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. 50,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

