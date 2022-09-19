Polkastarter Market Cap Achieves $47.08 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $47.08 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00116442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00873656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkastarter’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkastarter is a DEX built for cross-chain token sales and auctions, enabling projects to raise capital on a decentralised and interoperable environment based on Polkadot.POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

