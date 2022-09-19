Polkalokr (LKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million

Polkalokr (LKR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkalokr’s official website is lokr.io.

Polkalokr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkalokr mission is to restore trust & simplicity to complex token ecosystems by creating a multi-chain token escrow platform, that puts token distribution into the hands of network participants through governance-as-a-service.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

