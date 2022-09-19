Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.60

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 4278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PSNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.