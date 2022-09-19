Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.60

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 4278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $2,793,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

