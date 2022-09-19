Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 20.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.1% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Down 1.0 %

NTES traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.87. 23,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

