Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,344 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $35,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.37. 30,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

