Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 108,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $243,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,285.8% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,164 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.52. 28,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,803. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $146.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

