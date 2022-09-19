Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $22.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 50,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $407.38. 12,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,987. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.43 and its 200 day moving average is $474.78.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

