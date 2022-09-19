Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1,127.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,849 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 189,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,533. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $257.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

