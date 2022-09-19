Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,224 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 267.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 33,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.53. The stock had a trading volume of 41,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,802. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.13. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

