Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.93

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 4150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

