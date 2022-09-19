Playcent Market Cap Reaches $322,333.25 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $322,333.25 and approximately $37,325.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00111514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00878433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playcent is playcent.com.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

