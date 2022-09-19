Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $4.65 on Monday, reaching $234.85. 2,079,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,877. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $146.40 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

