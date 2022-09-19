Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.4% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 7.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $283.11. 12,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.99. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

