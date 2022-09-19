Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.45. 269,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,494,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60.

