Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $438,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $187.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,272. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.10 and a 200-day moving average of $194.52.

