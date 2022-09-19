Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 70,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

