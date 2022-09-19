Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,551,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 342.0% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

NIKE stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.25. 69,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $116.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.