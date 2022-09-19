Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $355.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,657. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
