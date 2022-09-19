Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,137 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 374,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,629,000. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

