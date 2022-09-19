Phoenixcoin (PXC) 1-Day Volume Hits $107.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $935,056.36 and approximately $107.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001013 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,093,762 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

