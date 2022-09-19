Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.4 %

PSX stock opened at $80.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

