Phala Network (PHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.40 Million

Phala Network (PHA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $37.40 million and $4.22 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00877168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,250,000 coins. Phala Network’s official website is phala.network. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

