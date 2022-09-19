Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 885859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Petroteq Energy Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petroteq Energy Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

