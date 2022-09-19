Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives $153.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Stock Down 10.3 %

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.