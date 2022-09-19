Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

TLK stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

