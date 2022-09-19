Penguin Finance (PEFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $280,854.02

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Penguin Finance has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Penguin Finance has a total market capitalization of $280,854.02 and approximately $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penguin Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00118460 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Penguin Finance Coin Profile
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Penguin Finance Coin Trading
