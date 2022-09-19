PegNet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74.00 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. PegNet has a total market cap of $37,250.32 and approximately $74.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PegNet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00117154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00883650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

