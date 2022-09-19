PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.60. 136,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,877,559. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $279.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

