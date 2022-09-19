Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$37.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.81.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.94.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $420.17 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

